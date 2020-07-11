Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan begins examinations amid SOPs

The examinations administered by the association will continue until July 16

Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan has started holding its examinations from today (Saturday), saying it has adopted strict Standard Operating Procedures for coronavirus prevention throughout.

Keeping in view the pandemic, the number of staff and examination centres have been expanded. Around 2,166 examination centres have been utilised, in which more than 1,400 staff members will provide invigilation and related services.

More than 300,000 students will sit for the examinations. From middle school to Masters level, all exams will be held during the same timeframe.

Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan's Dr Maulana Abdul Razzaq and General Secretary Maulana Mohammad Hanif Jalandhari were of the opinion that the madrassah association is unique as even during the pandemic, it is continuing to hold the exams on time.

They also lauded the staff involved in holding the examinations during these challenging times.

Govt to reopen education institutes in Sept if virus situation improves

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said earlier this week that all education institutions, including universities, may reopen on September 15 if the coronavirus situation in the country improves.

The minister said that the government will review its decision in an inter-provincial meeting in the last week of August.

Mahmood said that it had been decided to allow schools to call administration staff to duty before September 15 and announced that trainings will be conducted to ensure that SOPs are implemented.