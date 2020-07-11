Naya Rivera search continues as authorities release underwater footage

Two days since the disappearance of actor Naya Rivera, the search continues at Lake Piru with no sign of the star in sight.

Authorities have now released underwater footage from the area where the Glee actor’s disappearance was reported, to show what exactly they are up against.

A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) was deployed 30 feet from the surface of the lake, a video of which was released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The ROV was sent down on the suspicion of a dark figure spotted being of Rivera but upon closer inspection it turned out to be a tree branch.

Authorities said during a presser that many underwater images were captured by the ROV but there still seems to be no sign of the actor anywhere.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Captain Eric Buschow said: "Unfortunately, they did not locate Naya Rivera. They are still searching.”

"We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now,” he added.

He went on to explain that the north and eastern sides of the lake are being focused by the responders with the help of side-scanning sonar.

Talking to People, Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said that the sonar device "paints pictures of the lake bed floor, and when it sees an anomaly, an object that's consistent with the shape and size of what we're looking for, then we send divers to search that specific area."

He said further that at present, three sonar devices have been deployed along with the 40 personnel as revealed by Buschow earlier.

"We can’t predict. We may find her in an hour from now or several days from now. So there’s no way to predict that."

The 33-year-old was presumed dead on Thursday, a day after she went missing following a boat ride with her four-year-old son Josey.