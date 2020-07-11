Meghan Markle fears Archie won't be able to make friends as she's 'too famous'

Meghan Markle is one of the most sought-after personalities, and although she is a former royal, her incredible popularity is bound to take a toll on the family.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex is worried over the fact that her one-year-old son, Archie Harrison, will have trouble making friends when he starts going to school because of her massive popularity.

The former actress reportedly fears she is too famous to take Archie to baby classes. "Meghan said she would love to be part of a 'Mommy & Me' community, but knows this is impossible even if there was no COVID-19 because of who she is," a source told the outlet. "She said she's just too well known to do normal things."



A source close to the couple told the publication, "Meghan said Archie needs to learn emotional and social skills by being around other young children, something he can't do with adults."

Although the couple has been reportedly staying in touch with friends and family through Zoom calls, the insider said, "it's not the same as in-person."

The source added that the bi-weekly meetings will give the royal baby a chance to interact with kids and make new friends.

Meanwhile, Meghan's friend pointed out that attending 'Mummy & Me' classes would allow the Duchess to get to know other new mums.

Harry and Meghan's son Archie turned one years' old in May. The couple celebrated his birthday quietly at their current residence in Los Angeles.