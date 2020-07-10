Coronavirus hits Robert De Niro's finances

The novel coronavirus has killed tens of thousands of people across the world and brought economic activities to halt since it first emerged in China last year.



The pandemic caused worldwide postponements, cancellations and disruptions and forced filmmakers to delay shootings and film premiers.

The COVID-19 outbreak rendered millions of people jobless in US alone.

It has been learnt that Hollywood actors and producers are also feeling the disastrous effects of the disease.

A latest report claims that veteran actor Robert De Niro's finances have taken a major blow by the ongoing crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

His lawyer representing him in his divorce negotiations with former wife Grace Hightower said that the actor has seen severe losses in income due to the closures of restaurant chain Nobu and Greenwich hotels, both of which he holds stakes in.

The Irishman actor's split with Hightower happened in November 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

The 76-year-old De Niro's former wife also secured a court order seeking to increase the limit of her American Express credit card limit from 50,000 to 100,000.

According to a report, Robert's financial position has shifted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



