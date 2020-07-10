Tyler Cameron touches upon the impact of his mom's death on his life

Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron has come forth revealing the impact of his mom's death and how life has been difficult ever since.

The former Bachelorette alum posted a picture of himself in the ocean on Wednesday.

“Life’s been dark, life’s been tough, life has seemed like a continuous beat down at times lately,”he wrote.

“One thing after another. But one thing I do know, life is still beautiful and the fight back is what makes it beautiful.”

“My life has been dark ever since I’ve felt the coldness of death,” the reality star added in the lengthy post, in which he geo-tagged his location as “Lost At Sea.” “I ain’t been right. Simple as that.”

Tyler lost his mother Andrea to brain aneurysm on February 29.

After her death, Cameron moved back to his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, to be close to his family and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.



“There’s only one way out into the light and that is to fight, heal, fight, heal, and fight some more,” Cameron continued on. “But when I fight, I’m going to lead with love as I always have. I will always keep putting a smile on my face no matter how dark of times it is. Because that smile is love and love is light.”

He concluded, “I smile so those around me can smile. I smile because I want you to smile. I love those who support me and those who don’t because I’ll always lead with love.”