Domestic violence bill to be tabled today in NA: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari shared that the Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) will be tabled in the National Assembly on Wednesday [today].

In a tweet, the minister said that the bill has been prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) and is approved by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).

"The Domestic Violence (Protection and Prevention) Bill 2020 prepared by MOHR and approved by CCLC and Cabinet will be tabled today in NA," Mazari wrote on Twitter.

The minister also hoped that the Senior Citizen Bill, tabled in the assembly before the pandemic restrictions, will be expedited for its early implementation.

"Our Senior Citizens Bill has been with NA Standing Committee on HR since before the Pandemic restrictions. Hoping it is expedited soon," the tweet added.

According to a periodical report of the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) from January-March 2020, there has been an alarming 200% raise in cases of violence against women in Pakistan over the past three months.

The report, according to The News, has been compiled from the data and information collected from national and provincial dailies. However, there is a strong possibility that many crimes had been committed and not reported or misreported at various locations in the country, it added.

The report mainly covers crimes regarding early child marriage, child abuse, child labour, domestic abuse, kidnapping, rape, violence against women and murder. The report says that more than 90% of the incidents of violence took place against children and women in the past months.