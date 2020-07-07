close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 7, 2020

German fashion giant Hugo Boss places sports clothes order at Pakistani firm

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 07, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, on Tuesday announced that German fashion giant Hugo Boss has placed its first order of sportswear at a Pakistani company.

"Happy to note that well known brand, Hugo Boss, has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company," Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry, and Investment, said on Twitter.

"This achievement was due to the effort of PRGMEA for holding the 35th IAF Fashion Convention in Nov last year, in Lahore," he added, congratulating Ijaz Khokhar, the chief coordinator of the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association.

The International Apparel Federation's (IAF) 35th World Fashion Convention was held in Lahore on November 12-13, 2019, in collaboration with Dutch industry association Modint.

German fashion house Hugo Boss is known around the world for its smart men’s suits. It manufactures clothing and accessories internationally and has various products, such as eveningwear, shoes, leather goods, eyewear, watches, perfumes, and children’s fashion.

It recently launched more casual and sportswear styles in order to attract younger people, making major investments in online products after its attempt to go upmarket failed some years ago.

