Elon Musk’s ex rubbishes claims of her being procured as a ‘child bride’ for him

Talulah Riley, ex-wife of Elon Musk has come forth rubbishing claims going rife about her being procured for the Tesla CEO.

According to circulation rumours, Ghislaine Maxwell had allegedly procured her as a ‘child bride’ for the SpaceX founder. The buzz sparked after a photo went viral showing Musk and Maxwell at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, leading to conjecture about their longstanding ties.

At the time, the tech mogul was married to Riley which immediately led to people assuming whether or not she was an associate of Maxwell.

Musk was quick to shoot down the claims as he rejected all talk of him being friends with Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged procurer.

Soon after, Riley too stepped ahead refuting the claims as she tweeted: “To my knowledge, I have never met Ghislaine Maxwell.”

“A photo of Elon and Maxwell is doing the rounds, taken at a party where I was also present. It is possible I was briefly introduced to her, but not in any way that I can remember,” she went on to say.

“Elon and I met thousands of people over the course of our relationship. There will be countless photos of Elon with people he doesn't know/happened to be stood next to at a party,” she added.

“The other thing I have seen implied is that Maxwell procured me as some kind of child-bride for Elon. Again, I don't know Maxwell. Elon and I met when I was twenty-two and he was on a business trip to London. It was a chance meeting, engineered by no one.”

She however, did acknowledge her visit with Musk to the late convicted pedophile’s New York City residence once.

“Elon and I went to Epstein's house in NYC once as part of an itinerary of appointments. I can't even date this to a year - we used to travel constantly for work and the situation was always pretty similar in any city/country: back-to-back meetings, a car with CPO drivers, and often a contact/ minder/ guide. This trip was no different. There was a man taking us round the city and introducing us to various people,” she said.

“I don’t usually comment on such things, but given the truly horrific nature of what is being implied up and down my timeline today, I wanted to respond publicly with @elonmusk ’s permission. However, I speak only for myself,” she said as she concluded.