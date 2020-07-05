Lisa Kudrow's car was searched every night on 'Friends' to check if she was stealing

Lisa Kudrow recalled how the show’s security team checked her car every night to make sure she wasn’t stealing

The popular nineties sitcom Friends still remains a crowd-pleaser decades later, but there was some definite eye-brow raising details about the show that many might not be aware of.

According to details about the show that have now come afloat, some pretty shady stuff went down when the cameras weren’t rolling, as also recalled by Lisa Kudrow.

The 56-year-old who played Phoebe Buffay on the show recalled how the show’s security team checked her car every night to make sure she wasn’t stealing anything from the sets of the sitcom.

In an earlier interview, the Space Force actor told Jimmy Kimmel during his Live From His House show that the security rules on the show were quite strict.

Recalling how Matthew Perry [Chandler Bing on the show] got his hands on an iconic cookie jar from the set as a gift for her, Kudrow said: "I think the first thing I asked was, 'This was so nice – did you get permission?'"

She then proceeded to hark back at all those daily night searches by the gruesome security team: "I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left."

Speaking more about the cookie jar and her ‘special’ connection to it, Kudrow said: “We’re shooting a scene, years before we were finished, and my line was, 'Oh! I better get going'.”

"As the words were coming out, I went, 'Oh, good, there’s a clock.' I gestured to that, and said, 'Oh! Look at the time. I gotta get going.'”

"And during shooting, Matthew said, 'Did you look at the cookie jar and say look at the time?'" she said.