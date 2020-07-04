close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
World

Web Desk
July 4, 2020

Graham Smith refutes Meghan Markle's claims of yielding a tourism boost for UK

As per recent reports the CEO of Republic, Graham Smith, has taken to media houses to rubbish Meghan Markle’s claims of boosting UK tourism after her wedding to Prince Harry.

According to Graham’s interview with Express.UK, Meghan’s possess no evidence. He also went as far as to state the entire wedding became a ‘net-loss’ for UK taxpayers in the end.

He was quoted saying, "Meghan Markle is falling for the same spin that the royal household put out. There is no evidence at all that the monarchy ever bring money in from tourism.”

“The idea that her wedding brought in £1billion is pure fiction. There just isn’t any evidence to support that whatsoever.”

Before concluding, Graham stated, "It was a net loss for the British taxpayers and to try and justify spending public money on her wedding by making these rather weird claims is just another sign of their entitlement."

