Karachi: Heavy rainfall predicted from Monday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi and other cities of Sindh from Monday and advised the authorities to take precautionary measures to avert any unfortunate incident.

In a statement, the PMD notified that heavy rainfalls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad on Monday and Tuesday.

"The strengthened monsoon currents are predicted to generate widespread rain and thunderstorms in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jamshoro, and Dadu from Sunday (night) to Tuesday," the statement added.

The Met department has advised all concerned authorities to remain “alert” and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecasted periods in order to avert any unfortunate incident.