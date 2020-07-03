close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 3, 2020

Meghan Markle wins major diversity award for her issue of 'British Vogue'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 03, 2020
Meghan Markle wins major diversity award for her issue of 'British Vogue'

Meghan Markle is basking in the glory of her recently-won award for celebrating diversity. 

The Duchess of Sussex guest-edited the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, titled Forces for Change, and it has won a major award.

The Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awarded the issue with the 'Diversity Initiative of the Year', as revealed by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful on Instagram.

"I'm truly humbled to have been awarded Consumer Editor of the Year at the @PPA_Live awards," he wrote, adding, "I'm also thrilled to say that #BritishVogue's September 2019 #ForcesForChange issue – guest-edited by the inimitable Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal – has won Diversity Initiative of the Year. Many thanks to my amazing team, the best an editor could ask for. Here's to more successes! #PPAAwards."

View this post on Instagram

I'm truly humbled to have been awarded Consumer Editor of the Year at the @PPA_Live awards. I'm also thrilled to say that #BritishVogue's September 2019 #ForcesForChange issue – guest-edited by the inimitable Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal – has won Diversity Initiative of the Year. Many thanks to my amazing team, the best an editor could ask for. Here's to more successes! #PPAAwards Photographed by the late, great @TheRealPeterLindbergh, with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. Starring: @AdutAkech @Gemma_Chan @GretaThunberg @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @AdwoaAboah @JacindaArdern @FrankieGoesToHayward @SomaliBoxer @CTurlington @SalmaHayek @TheSineadBurke @JaneFonda @LaverneCox @YaraShahidi

A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on

The special edition of the magazine featured a series of remarkable women creating change

These include Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Laverne Cox, Greta Thunberg, Yara Shahidi, Sinéad Burke, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. 

A post on the official @SussexRoyal Instagram account explained, "The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."

View this post on Instagram

We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Meghan, spilling details about her guest editorship with British Vogue wrote, "Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages."

Latest News

More From Entertainment