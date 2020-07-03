Meghan Markle wins major diversity award for her issue of 'British Vogue'

Meghan Markle is basking in the glory of her recently-won award for celebrating diversity.

The Duchess of Sussex guest-edited the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, titled Forces for Change, and it has won a major award.

The Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awarded the issue with the 'Diversity Initiative of the Year', as revealed by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful on Instagram.



"I'm truly humbled to have been awarded Consumer Editor of the Year at the @PPA_Live awards," he wrote, adding, "I'm also thrilled to say that #BritishVogue's September 2019 #ForcesForChange issue – guest-edited by the inimitable Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal – has won Diversity Initiative of the Year. Many thanks to my amazing team, the best an editor could ask for. Here's to more successes! #PPAAwards."



The special edition of the magazine featured a series of remarkable women creating change



These include Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Laverne Cox, Greta Thunberg, Yara Shahidi, Sinéad Burke, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

A post on the official @SussexRoyal Instagram account explained, "The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."

Meghan, spilling details about her guest editorship with British Vogue wrote, "Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages."