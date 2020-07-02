Poll reveals majority support for PTI's coronavirus response

The News/Files

A poll published on Wednesday revealed that more than 50% Pakistanis are in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan's approach and handling of the prevalent coronavirus situation

The report by Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR), showed that among the 52% of the "satisfied" Pakistanis, 25% said the performance was "very good" and 27% believe it was "good".



On the other hand, a substantial 42% seem dissatisfied with the prime minister's response to the pandemic — 14% said that the Centre showed "bad" performance while 28% said it was "very bad".

Results based on interviews from 1,702 adults conducted from June 19-30. — IPOR

When comparing Sindh government's policy seeking a complete lockdown and PM Imran's "smart lockdown" strategy, the majority of the people rooted for the premier.

As many as 63% supported PM Imran's policy, whereas 21% approved of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah's strategy.

The survey revealed that 33% of the respondents believed that the carelessness exhibited by masses was the reason for the spread of the virus, while 11% believe that a "lenient" lockdown was behind the spread.

The report also said that a majority of the population, 67%, are ready to get themselves vaccinated if a vaccine for the novel virus is available in Pakistan while 25% expressed doubts and said they would not get vaccinated.

Explaining the reason behind not getting vaccinated, 19% of respondents said it couldn't be trusted, 17% believed it wasn't needed, 15% expressed the virus was nothing but a rumour, and 13% claimed it would kill them.

The IPOR poll of 1,702 adults was conducted June 19-30 through Computer Assisted Telephonic Interviews (CATI) had 54% of respondents from Punjab, 23% Sindh, 17% KP, 6% Balochistan.

The survey consisted of 54% male participants and 46% female. Of these, 19% were from the age group 18-25, 47% were between 26 and 40 years old, 20% were between 41 and 50, and 14%were above 50 years of age.