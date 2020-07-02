Meeting of PML-N lawmakers with CM Punjab rings alarm bells

Six lawmakers from the main opposition party in the Punjab Assembly, PML-N, met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar today without informing their leadership and discussed issued related to their constituencies.



PML-N's Uzma Bukhari has said that the PML-N members met with the chief minister without seeking the permission of the party leadership.

PML-N lawmakers Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri, Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari, Nishat Ahmed Daha, Ghayas-ud-Din, Azhar Abbas, Mohammad Faisal Khan Niazi met with Buzdar. Meanwhile from the PPP, Ghazanfar Abbas also met the chief minister.

Bukhari said that "action" against the aforementioned PML-N members has been recommended.

The meeting was held to discuss issues within the lawmakers' constituencies, public welfare schemes and development schemes.



Buzdar listened to the issues brought forth by the MPAs and assured them that the government will strive to ensure that the issues are resolved.

"We will not allow the dignity of public representatives to diminish," he said.

The chief minister said that the "elements crying foul have been left behind”.

"Under Imran Khan's leadership, Naya Pakistan is progressing," he added.