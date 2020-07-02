Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson back together, 'giving relationship another try'

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have found their way back to each other and are giving their relationship another shot, a source revealed to PEOPLE.

"Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True," the source added of their 2-year-old daughter.



The couple had parted ways from each other last year and decide to reconcile after Khloé's 36th birthday recently.

Meanwhile, a second source told PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan "acted like were back together" at her birthday bash.

"My magical birthday party details The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR!," she wrote on Instagram Monday.

On her birthday, Thompson posted a heartwarming note for Khloé, stating how 'beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone.'

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson captioned his post. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."

Thompson added, "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian."

The insider revealed, "The lockdown made them closer. They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in LA."