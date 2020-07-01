Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game

The "PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the Children," the regulatory body said int its statement. PUBG mobile website/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Popular multiplayer online battle game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been temporarily banned in Pakistan for being "addictive" and detrimental to players' health, according to a notification issued Wednesday from the country's telecommunications regulatory body.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said it "has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the Children".

It added that the decision came on the back of complaints received from different segments of society as well as media reports claiming "cases of suicide attributed to PUBG game".

"Honorable Lahore High court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is being conducted on 9th of July 2020," it added.

"The Authority also decided to solicit views of the public with reference to the said online game. In this regard public is encouraged to provide feedback through [email protected] by July 10, 2020," the statement read further.