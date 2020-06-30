Asim Jofa becomes Sindh Health Ministry's advisor for PPE quality control

Famed Pakistani fashion designer Asim Jofa on Friday became the advisor for PPE quality control by the Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho.

Jofa had been one of the first few from the fashion industry to extend a helping hand in averting the crisis of PPE shortage during Pakistan’s initial stage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Turning to his Twitter, the designer made the announcement and expressed gratitude to the provincial government for bestowing on him an opportunity of providing his services during a challenging time.

“Alhamdolillah I have been appointed an advisor for the quality control of PPE by Sindh Minister for the whole province. I am thankful for the opportunity & will do my best in fulfilling this task,” he wrote.

Back in March, Jofa had uploaded a video on his Instagram showcasing the first fabric prototype of a protective suit. He also said that his aim was to provide the gear to those fighting the pandemic on the frontlines.

"Our mission is to produce self-protection suits and masks for medical staff and doctors. We want to distribute these free of cost to help them. We have followed all norms of protection required,” he had said.







