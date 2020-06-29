'James Bond' premiere may spark tensions between Harry, Meghan, Kate and William

Things had been quite amicable between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton until the Sussexes took an exit and left things slightly tense



And now, it seems a probably clash between the two couples may be feared as the Fab Four’s attendance at the Hollywood premiere of the new 007 is anticipated.

According to report, producers of Daniel Craig’s last Bond outing No Time to Die are willing to go towards all lengths to make the film a hit and are also looking to use a bit of the royal attention for publicity purposes.

Reports suggest they are trying to get the Sussexes to attend the November premier in Los Angeles and the Cambridges for the London screening which is a week prior.

A source cited by Express, said: “The team have recently adjusted the release date in the US to put it within a week of the UK’s — so they can have massive premieres in LA and London.”

“For the Hollywood premiere they have signalled they want Harry and Meghan as guests of honour. It poses an interesting question over whether William and Kate will attend the London premiere.”

The film was initially set for an April release but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, has now been pushed to November.