NA session to pass federal budget for 2020-21 underway in Islamabad

The National Assembly session is underway to approve the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, which is expected to sail through as the government and its allies have the majority in the lower house of the parliament.



Earlier this month, the government unveiled a tax-free budget with a wide fiscal deficit for 2020/21, proposing no increase in salaries of its employees and pensioners, rise in levies on luxury products, and tax relief for cement sector, sanitary wears and locally-manufactured mobile phones.

The government presented the federal budget 2020/21 with a total outlay of Rs7.136 trillion, a little expansionary to get economic recovery as already the economy has contracted in the outgoing fiscal year for the first time since 1952 due to COVID-19.

Tax revenues have been targeted at Rs5.464 trillion against the revised estimates of Rs4.208 trillion for the outgoing fiscal, depicting an increase of 29.8 percent. Of total tax collection, the FBR’s collections target has been increased by 27 percent to Rs4.963 trillion against the revised estimates of Rs3.91 trillion.

Increase in tax will put more burden on existing taxpayers. Besides, the development budget has been reduced over the last year.