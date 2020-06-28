Prince Harry’s biggest fear is not being there if something happens to the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives have been out in the open despite their untiring efforts to keep themselves off the radar.

And now, a new book has brought undisclosed details about the Sussex pair’s life across the pond and all the struggles that have been part of their transition into their new chapter away from the royals.

Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard’s new book titled Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House of Windsor, cited sources about all the gloomy things Harry has been feeling away from his family.

“It hit home for him that Charles and the Queen aren’t going to be around forever,” quoted the book.

“Harry’s biggest fear is not being there if his grandmother were to die,”

It also revealed that after Prince Charles’s coronavirus diagnosis was made public, Prince Harry worried for his father’s health and was also upset about him being far away from home.

Citing a former friend of the Duchess of Sussex, the book reveals: “Meghan has always been fascinated with the creation of a ‘brand.’ I do not believe she married Harry with that solely in mind, but it was a determining factor.”

Another insider said: “She’s assuring [Harry] that once things go back to normal, he’ll love their new life in LA. Meghan wants to take him hiking and talks about the local polo club and how much he’ll love surfing.”

And while that seems bright and sunny, the writers detect a hovering dark cloud of guilt over Harry who is “overwhelmed with guilt over not being closer to home while this [the pandemic] is going on.”

A royal insider revealed to the authors that Prince William and Kate Middleton feel like they have been unfairly treated.

“They think it’s unfair that Harry and Meghan still get to reap the rewards of being part of the royal family without having to put in any effort.”

They further added that the Duchess of Cambridge has been “panicking” about how she will “juggle the extra responsibilities with family life.”