Kim Kardashian ecstatic over husband Kanye West’s partnership with Gap

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian was delighted as her husband Kanye West struck a deal with Gap, saying that she was ‘so proud’ of Kanye for this partnership.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star shared an Intagram story where she write, “If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true!”

“I am so proud of him,” Kim Kardashian said.

“You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver.”

Kim Kardashian’s statement came after Kanye’s Yeezy signed a 10 year deal with clothing company Gap.

Kanye also turned to Instagram and shared the news about the deal.

“From working at GAP to a 10 year deal with them. Anything is possible. #kanyewest #gap.”