Idris Elba says his success does not rule out the existence of racism

Idris Elba shared his experience of dealing with racism, stating that his success does not negate inequality based on people's colour.

“Success has not negated racism for me. Asking me about racism is like asking me about how long I have been breathing,” the actor said during a panel discussion as part of The Reckoning: The Arts and Black Lives Matter livestreamed event on Friday.

Elba went on to reveal that the first time black people have “any consciousness” about their skin color, it is “usually about racism.”

“That stays with you regardless of whether you become successful or you beat the system,” he said.

The British-born actor added that his parents taught him how he should imbibe a strong set of values and work ethics to make a mark.

"If you want to make it in this world, you have to be twice as good as the white man," he recalled his parents as saying.

Elba was one of over 300 black artists and executives who signed an open letter calling on Hollywood to defund the police.

These artists include Viola Davis, Michael B. Jordan, Anthony Mackie and Octavia Spencer.