Prince Harry was always 'very protective' of Meghan Markle right after they started dating

Prince Harry has not just been protective of Meghan Markle after they tied the knot in May 2018, but his feelings towards her have remained like this ever since they started dating. According to royal photographer Dave Benet who is based in London, Harry has always been “very protective” of his now-wife when they first stepped into the spotlight.

He told Us Weekly, “Even at Audi polo event — she came, but she stayed in the little tent that they have for them. They were really into each other. You could see that straight away. … Harry was definitely looking for his Meghan and he found her. She’s brilliant.”

About the royal split, Benet said Harry was already looking to step away from the royal family, before his wedding to Meghan.

“This was going to happen to Harry anyway,” the photographer said. “And I think a lot of people will put too much emphasis on Meghan. … I don’t think he likes the idea of performing for us. And … I think that’s what was happening already. I think his relationship was already starting to break away from the norm.”

“Meghan turned up with her whole different outlook, [an] American outlook,” Benett added. “She was probably a great support here with someone who wasn’t thinking in the old royal way, someone who was going, ‘Well, actually, no, you can do that. You know, we can go off and do something.’ And I think that was really what gave him the impetus to go.”

After briefly settling in Canada for a period of time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to LA.

“They’ve been looking forward to [moving], and they’re very content and happy to finally be all settled in,” a separate source revealed in April. “And of course, Meghan feels more at home too and she’s really starting to feel like herself again.”