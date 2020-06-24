PM Imran okays Corona Tiger Force mobile app

The prime minister himself will launch the application nation-wide in the coming week.Photo:Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the launch of “Corona Relief Tiger Force” mobile app on Wednesday, while praising the digital approach of the team in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The prime minister met with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar who briefed the premier on how digital technology can contribute in the effective functioning of the Tiger Force.

Following which, PM Imran approved the launch of the Tiger Force application — which will contain the feature for geo-tagging that will help in the smooth running of the team.

The prime minister himself will launch the application nation-wide in the coming week.

Stressing that the best facilities should be provided to the young volunteers as they fight the virus, PM Imran said that young people are an asset to the country, therefore, they should be given full opportunity of national service.

"Violators of SOPs must be identified and action should be taken on the spot," the prime minister reiterated.

Earlier in March, PM Imran had announced the launch of the youth force labelled "Corona Relief Tigers" to lead the fight against the coronavirus in Pakistan.

"We are calling upon all volunteers to help us in the fight against coronavirus," the premier had said during a special briefing to the media.

After prime minister's “Corona Relief Tigers Force” had formally started accepting applications from volunteers, Dar, who himself registered as a volunteer for