Prince Harry and Meghan Markle avoid using royal titles in letter to charity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped their royal titles in letter written to a charity.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle simply signed off the letter as "Harry and Meghan" without using their titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The letter written on June 19 was later shared on the charity's Twitter account.

"We wanted to write and express our heartfelt thanks to the team at StreetGames following their support delivering Hubb Community Kitchen meals throughout London," they wrote.

