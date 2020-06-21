close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
June 21, 2020

Terrorists open fire at security forces in Waziristan, two soldiers martyred

World

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 21, 2020

Two soldiers were martyred and one terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire at between a patrolling party of the security forces near the  North and South Waziristan district border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR ) said on Sunday.

A statement from the ISPR said that the attack took place 5 km southeast of Ghariom near North Waziristan District and South Waziristan District boundary.

"Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed embraced shahadat; while two other soldiers sustained injuries during the incident," read the official statement issued by the military's media wing.

ISPR added that during sanitisation, a terrorist compound was also cleared.

Latest News

More From World