COVID-19: PM Imran hails philanthropic role played by overseas Pakistanis during pandemic

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hailed the philanthropic role played by the overseas Pakistani community in helping their brothers and sisters abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are many examples where the Pakistani community has been a source of inspiration, helping those around in need,” PM Imran said in a tweet.



He added the government will facilitate overseas Pakistanis returning home who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tomorrow, we will partially open our airspace for international flights. This is being done specially to help our overseas workers who have suffered most in this pandemic but have shown great courage and made us proud,” the prime minister said in a tweet on Saturday.

We welcome you back home and our government will facilitate you in every way,” he added.

The prime minister on Tuesday had approved the resumption of international flights after Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari raised the matter with him, sources had informed Geo News.



The prime minister, while green-lighting the resumption of international flights, had asked the relevant authorities to devise a plan of action to repatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad.

Those rendered unemployed and labourers will be brought in the first phase, sources had said.

The federal government on Friday decided to provide employment to the dismissed overseas Pakistanis, saying it had prepared a special portal to facilitate unemployed returning nationals.

Registration began on the website of Overseas Employment Cooperation for the dismissed Overseas Pakistanis, under which those who have lost their jobs and have returned home from abroad will be able to get re-employment.

SAPM Bukhari had said that through the platform, returning Pakistanis would be able to apply for re-employment abroad, certified training and can also register for financial assistance from the government.

It is pertinent to note that due to the global pandemic thousands of Pakistanis working abroad have returned home unemployed.

According to the sources, Bukhari had earlier said that nearly 200,000 Pakistanis working abroad have become unemployed due to the coronavirus.

It is the need of the hour that we stand with them and help them in every way possible Bukhari had said, adding that a NCOC meeting should be called to review the matter.