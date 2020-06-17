Police arrest Tiger Force member for allegedly taking bribe

TAXILA: Police arrested a member of the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force for taking money from shop owners violating coronavirus SOPs, Dawn reported on Wednesday.

According to the publication, the suspect was identified as Mohammad Sadeeq, a resident of Meera Shareef.

Sadeeq had allegedly harassed the shopkeepers in the main market for violating SOPs and asked them for money for not reporting them.

Later, shopkeepers roughed up the Tiger Force member and handed him over to the authorities for further action.

According to the publication, the police have registered a case against the suspect.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Imran Khan had said that the Corona Relief Tiger Force will recruit more volunteers and assist the government in ensuring the rules are being followed in the country.

"I will be personally monitoring the situation and checking for compliance on the SOPs from the PM Office,” said the premier, while addressing media in Lahore and adding that he will also take input from the Tiger Force regarding the situation on the ground.