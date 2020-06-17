close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
Pakistan

June 17, 2020

COVID-19: Here's a look at what lockdown in Lahore looks like

Lahore has become the second most affected COVID-19 city of the country, leading the Punjab government to impose a complete lockdown in some areas of the provincial capital.

A lockdown was imposed in certain areas of major cities across the country on Tuesday, as Pakistan started to undergo a 'smart lockdown', a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued a list of 20 cities identified as COVID-19 hotspots across the country

Here's a snapshot of what the lockdown in Lahore is all about:

Areas under lockdown

As per the order, the following is being observed:

These are the new rules as per the lockdown restrictions:

  • Complete ban on entry and exit of people on public transport except for the limited movement of one person per vehicle
  • The government has also enforced a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds, be it social or religious
  • Grocery stores, karyana stores, atta chakkis, tandoors and petrol pumps will be allowed to operate from 9:00am to 7:00pm in sealed areas
  • Medical services and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open seven days a week
  • Milk shops, bakeries and meat shops will be allowed to operate from 7am to 7pm
  • Government department officials, lawyers, judges and court staff have been exempted from the restrictions. Healthcare workers have also been exempted from the lockdown.
  • The government has also allowed only two attendants to accompany the patients in case of an emergency

