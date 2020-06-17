COVID-19: Here's a look at what lockdown in Lahore looks like

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore has become the second most affected COVID-19 city of the country, leading the Punjab government to impose a complete lockdown in some areas of the provincial capital.
A lockdown was imposed in certain areas of major cities across the country on Tuesday, as Pakistan started to undergo a 'smart lockdown', a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued a list of 20 cities identified as COVID-19 hotspots across the country
Here's a snapshot of what the lockdown in Lahore is all about:
Areas under lockdown
As per the order, the following is being observed:
These are the new rules as per the lockdown restrictions: