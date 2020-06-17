COVID-19: Here's a look at what lockdown in Lahore looks like

Photo: File

Lahore has become the second most affected COVID-19 city of the country, leading the Punjab government to impose a complete lockdown in some areas of the provincial capital.

A lockdown was imposed in certain areas of major cities across the country on Tuesday, as Pakistan started to undergo a 'smart lockdown', a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued a list of 20 cities identified as COVID-19 hotspots across the country

Here's a snapshot of what the lockdown in Lahore is all about:

Areas under lockdown

As per the order, the following is being observed:

These are the new rules as per the lockdown restrictions: