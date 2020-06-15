Sindh Assembly to amend rules to hold online session as COVID-19 cases rise

Photo: File

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly will amend its ruled on holding a virtual assembly sessions today amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Monday.

“Sindh Assembly would be amending its rules today to add a provision allowing for the speaker to hold online sessions of the Assembly in case of emergency or when it is impracticable.” Wahab said in a post on Twitter.

Sindh will become the first assembly in Pakistan to make use of technology for its sessions, he added.

Last month, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had proposed holding a virtual meeting of the Parliament amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"The Parliament session is necessary but people's health is also necessary," Chaudhry had tweeted.

The federal minister’s suggestion had come after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for the virus alongside his son and daughter on April 30.

Chaudhry said he had earlier proposed a virtual meeting. "We don't go to the Parliament to hug each other; one has to talk, make speeches," he noted.

The Parliament, Chaudhry had said, had a role in the political sphere, which was why it was necessary to call a virtual meeting. Qaiser, the speaker, had earlier announced setting up of special software for the Parliament.

The Opposition parties opposed a virtual meeting of the Parliament and, in turn, resisted the use of technology, he observed.

Several lawmakers in Pakistan have tested positive for the coronavirus including former prime ministers Yousaf Raza Gillani, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Shehbaz Sharif and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon and Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi have also tested positive for the virus along with PTI's chief whip in the National Assembly Aamir Dogar.

Previously, many politicians including ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had tested positive for coronavirus, after which they went into self-isolation and recovered.

PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country to succumb to the virus.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away earlier this month after being on the ventilator for a few days.

The country has reported more than 144,000 cases of the virus and recorded more than 2,700 deaths.