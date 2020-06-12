Stormzy announces £10 million donations to fight racial inequality

British singer and songwriter Stormzy has pledged to donate £10 million to the organizations fighting racial inequality in Britain.



The Crown singer and his brand Merky will make these donations in a time period of 10 years.

Stormzy said “We have to fight against the odds of a racist system stacked against us and designed for us to fail from before we are even born. Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a continuation in the fight to finally try and even it.”

“At #Merky we have always used our brand to elevate, support and amplify the issues and the voices of the black community. To continue to expand upon our activism and philanthropic work, today, we announce that Stormzy pledges 10 million pounds, over 10 years to organizations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reforms and black empowerment within UK,” #Merky said in a statement.

Last week, Stormzy was also seen at the Black Lives Matter protests in London’s Parliament square.