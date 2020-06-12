close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 12, 2020

Aima Baig shares loved-up selfie with Shahbaz Shigri

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 12, 2020
Aima Baig shares loved-up selfie with Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistani singer Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri’s loved-up selfie has won the hearts of their fans on social media.

The Baazi singer turned to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Shahbaz Shigri.

Tagging Shigri, Aima captioned the photo, “The avocado to my toast. Or should i say guac to my nachos?”

The dazzling picture has won the hearts of the fans and garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Aima and Shigri have been the talk of the town ever since they were first spotted together and have been treating their fans with loved-up photos on social media.

Latest News

More From Entertainment