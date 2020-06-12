Aima Baig shares loved-up selfie with Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistani singer Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri’s loved-up selfie has won the hearts of their fans on social media.



The Baazi singer turned to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Shahbaz Shigri.

Tagging Shigri, Aima captioned the photo, “The avocado to my toast. Or should i say guac to my nachos?”

The dazzling picture has won the hearts of the fans and garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Aima and Shigri have been the talk of the town ever since they were first spotted together and have been treating their fans with loved-up photos on social media.