Lady Antebellum changes name for its connection to slavery: 'Deeply sorry for the hurt it caused'

American country band Lady Antebellum has officially changed its name and shortened it to Lady A. in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The move came in a detailed note posted on Twitter, wherein the band which was formed in 2006, revealed that they will now be called by a new name, which interestingly their ardent fans had already denoted long ago.

Group members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywoodthey said their eyes had been opened to "the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced" and "blindspots we didn't even know existed".



They said that they originally took their name from the antebellum style of home after taking their first band photos in front of one such house almost 14 years ago.

"As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the South that influenced us," they added.

"But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery.

"We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts' intention, but it doesn't change the fact that indeed, it did just that," the band's statement further said.