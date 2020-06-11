Iggy Azalea's shocking revelation about son's birth shows she had him months ago

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea took her fans by surprise when she shockingly announced the birth of her son.

The Bounce singer recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend Playboi Carti and made the news public in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In her bombshell post, Azalea revealed, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Rumours about Azalea's pregnancy with Playboi Carti were circulating on the social media for quite some time now.

Until now, the couple had decided to remain mum on the matter and keep the birth of their son strictly under wraps.

Azalea and Carti have been dating each other since 2018 and in the midst of all this, there were reports about the two getting engaged after Azalea was spotted flaunting a huge diamond ring.

As of now, the duo's fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their new addition in the family.