Victoria Beckham proud of son Brooklyn and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz as they join protests

Victoria Beckham is so proud of her son Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz as the couple joined Black Lives Matter protests.

The renowned celebrities have come out in support of the anti-racism movement, which have been sparked across the US and the rest of the world, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Alongside a black and white snap of Brooklyn and Nicola among a crowd of protestors and holding up a sign reading ‘Black Lives Matter’, Victoria penned: ‘So proud of u @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz. Love and miss u both so much xxx #blacklivesmatter.’



David shared his wife’s post to his Instagram story and added: ‘So proud of you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz.’

Brooklyn’s girlfriend Nicola replied to Victoria’s post and told the former Spice Girl that she misses her. ‘I love you and miss you so much,’ Nicola penned.