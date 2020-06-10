Katy Perry calls Harry Styles 'gentleman' after meeting him on flight

Katy Perry has praised Harry Styles for his kind deed during a flight as he tried to give her his seat after discovering she was pregnant. She called him a 'complete gentleman' .

The singer, speaking on Scott Mills’ show, said 'One Direction' star Styles had been one of the first to know the news about her pregnancy.



Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, revealed: “I saw him on a plane, it was so funny. I actually saw him on a plane before I announced that I was pregnant."



Asked what his response was, she said: “He was so happy for me. You know what, he was so sweet.



“I was crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he’s like, ‘Here, sit in my seat’.

“And I was like, ‘No, I’ll just go and sit in my own seat’, which is right across the way, but he’s a complete gentleman.”