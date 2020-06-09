Keanu Reeves reveals why he returned for ‘The Matrix 4’

Actor Keanu Reeves has revealed that he agreed to return as Neo in 'The Matrix 4' only because Lana Wachowski 'wrote a beautiful script'.



The 55-year-old actor and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss shared what it took to get them on board to reprise their famous roles.

The actor spoke about the upcoming sequel to the original trilogy by Lana and Lilly Wachowski in Empire magazine's Heroes issue.



"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves, 55, told the magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing."

He continued, "It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

'The Matrix 4' sees a return to the dystopian world of Neo and Trinity alongside characters played by Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Gross and Priyanka Chopra.