Justin Bieber reveals his career 'benefited off of black culture', vows to fight racism

Justin Bieber came forth revealing how his career has immensely profited off of black culture and as a singer how he has been hugely inspired by it.

“I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” Bieber wrote Instagram post on Saturday. “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”

"I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change," the 26-year-old singer added.

Bieber has been a staunch advocate of racial equality. Last week, he and wife Hailey talked about systemic racism in a long conversation with activist and CNN contributor Angela Rye, after deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and other members of the black community.



“I’ve been feeling shame in the sense of like, ‘Why did it take these men being killed for me to almost take a blanket over my eyes?’” he revealed. “Why now? I do feel bad when it comes to that.”

In 2014, Bieber drew immense flak after his racist video emerged on the web, wherein he can be seen saying the N-word.

Last year he referenced the video in an Instagram post.

“When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words,” he wrote on Instagram. “Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”