Karachi building collapse: Three more bodies recovered during rescue operation

KARACHI: Three more bodies were recovered from under the rubble of the building that collapsed yesterday in Karachi's Lyari, following which the death toll from the incident rose to four.

A day ago, a multi-storey building collapsed in the metropolis, after which a rescue operation began in the area to recover bodies and tend to the wounded.

The rescue operation continued for the second day, during which bodies of three women were pulled out from under the rubble.

So far, 10 people, including two policemen, have been wounded in the incident.

Earlier today, in the same street, another 'dangerous' five-storey building was vacated.

At the day of the incident, a body of a male was removed from the building's rubble and sent to a hospital.

After Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Commissioner Karachi also took notice of the incident and sought a report from the concerned authorities in this regard.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday that Pakistan Army's rescue team was sent to the incident site and security forces at the site were rescuing and evacuating people in the operation. Engineers with specialised equipment were also sent to clear the debris and evacuate those trapped inside, it added.

The five-storey building, located in Liaquat Colony of Lyari, had more than 40 apartments and a penthouse on the top floor.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had declared it as dangerous and unstable more than two months ago.

The superintendent of police (SP) for Lyari said initial reports confirmed at least eight to 10 families were living in the building.

Deputy inspector-general (DIG) of police for the South district, Sharjil Karim Kharal, told Geo News that two months ago, authorities had asked for the building to be vacated.

Kharal said the building housed about 200 people before it was vacated. He explained that while many families living in the building had already been evacuated, "we have been informed that the families living on two floors had not vacated".