Olivia Jade slammed over comments on white privilege and parent’s menial penitentiary time. Photo: Insider

Olivia Jade seems to have gotten herself in deep trouble following the brutality that has followed the protests in George Floyd’s name.

According to a report by US Magazine, Olivia claims, “As a person who was born into privilege based on my skin color & financial situation, I was not always aware that these issues were still so present."

Feeling the effects of this act the star further claimed, "And that makes me feel awful. But that also fuels me. It makes me want to learn more and do more and be better for all my beautiful Black friends and any other person who faces discrimination.”

She later went on to say, “I’m not racist and I never have been but I need to speak up about this because just not being racist isn’t enough. It outrages me. It makes me feel sick. It brings me to tears. THERE SHOULD NOT BE SUCH A GAP BETWEEN PEOPLE LIKE THIS. We need to support and stand up and speak and use our WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS.”



