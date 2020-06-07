Snoop Dogg all set to vote for first time ever: 'Can't stand to see this punk in office'

Famed rapper Snoop Dogg has vowed to be a part of the US elections 2020, in order to vote Donald Trump out of presidency.

"I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," Dogg said.

“Definitely, ’cause we got to make a difference. I can’t talk about it and not be about it I can’t tell you to do it then you don’t go do it. Everybody know I’m a front-liner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do," he added.

“For many years it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record,” the rapper, who previously had gun and drug convictions during his high school days, said.

Urging people to stay safe while protesting, Dogg added, "I've been up and down, I'm a human, I have good days, bad days, but I'm more locked in so I like to pace so either walk around in circles, watch things on TV, play video games ... just keeping myself busy and staying active."

George Floyd's killing has sparked global outrage, with protestors taking to the streets in the US, and demanding justice for Black lives taken by the police.

It has also led to the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement that advocates for an end to systemic racism and racial-based violence.