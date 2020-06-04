Anna Kim from Pakistan embassy in Korea wins Int'l speech contest

Anna Kim from Pakistan embassy in Seoul won All-Korea 2020 International Speech Contest of Toastmasters Dst 93 and also secured second position in Korea Speech Contest.

With this accomplishment, Kim will represent Korea in 2020 quarter finals of Toastmasters International Speech Contest.

Kim is working at Pakistan Embassy since 2012.



Toastmasters Dst 93 is a global platform that provides supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth, read the text on official website.

By regularly giving speeches, gaining feedback, leading teams and guiding others to achieve their goals in a supportive atmosphere, leaders emerge from the Toastmasters program.

"Every Toastmasters journey begins with a single speech. During their journey, they learn to tell their stories. They listen and answer. They plan and lead. They give feedback—and accept it. Through our community of learners, they find their path to leadership," it added.