Islamabad admin decides to seal 9 areas to stop coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has decided to seal nine places in the federal capital as part of efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.



The city administration took up the decision after the number of coronavirus infections increased, according to a notification issued by the District Magistrate Islamabad on Wednesday. The infections mounted to 3188 as of on Wednesday in Islamabad, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

The nines areas include Huawei Tech., Saudi Pak Tower, Blue Area, Islamabad; Pakistan Sports Board; Gulrajgan, Chattha Bakhtawar; street No. 13-C, National Police Foundation, E-11/4, Islamabad; main street No. 26, sub-street 110, sector I-10/4; street No. 111, sector G-9/4; street No. 54, sector G-7/2; Block No. 6, PWD Colony; and street No. 62, sector G-6/4, Islamabad.

The administration also requested law-enforcers to cordon off the affected areas to ensure public safety, according to the notification.

After confirmation of COVID-19 results through list of NIH and after input and analysis by epidemiologists of the Deputy Commissioner COVID Nerve Centre along with deliberations with the health department (DHO, MNSR&C, DG, MCI), the areas have been sealed in larger public interest with immediate effect and until further orders, read the notification.

