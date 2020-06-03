close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
June 3, 2020

Meghan Markle's resurfaced video on experience with racism goes viral

Meghan Markle spoke out against racism in a 2012 video, that has resurfaced recently and is taking the internet by storm, amid worldwide protests taking place to further the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd's death. 

The video showcases the Duchess of Sussex talking about her experience with racism in the US, and her mother Doria Ragland being called the N-word. 

Meghan, whose father, Thomas Markle, is white and mother, Doria Ragland, is black explained how her diverse background had an impact on her growing up.

“I’m biracial,” the former actress said in the clip. “Most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with, and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall. And so, some of the slurs that I’ve heard, or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it’s just hit me in a really strong way.”

“You know, a couple of years ago, I heard someone call my mom the N-word. So I think, for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just to see the landscape of what our country is like right now, certainly the world, and to want things to be better.”

Meghan's clip was filmed for the “I Won’t Stand for Racism” campaign initiated by the charity Erase the Hate.

“I am really proud of my heritage on both sides. I’m really proud of where I come from and where I’m going, but yeah, I hope that by the time that I have children that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it’s all about," she concluded the clip. 

