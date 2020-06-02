‘All lives do not matter until black lives matter’, says Justin Bieber

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, while demanding justice for George Floyd, has said that all lives do not matter until black lives matter.



Taking to Instagram, the Sorry singer shared a Washington Post report according to which George Floyd died of “Asphyxia due to neck and back compression,” his family’s autopsy finds.

Justin Bieber wrote, “For all of those people who are still saying “let’s wait to hear all the fact.”



Sharing another post, the singer says “It is not enough to be quietly non-racist, now is the time to be vocally anti-racist.”

He captioned the post "Justice, Justice, Justice.”



Bieber further said, “All lives do not matter until black lives matter.”