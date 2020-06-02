Sophie Turner stands in solidarity with those speaking out against racism

British actress Sophie Turner has said that she stands in solidarity with those speaking out against racism.



Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the poster of ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and wrote, “My heart is heavy. I stand in solidarity with those speaking out against racism and fighting for justice and equality.”

The 24-year-old actress went on to say “Silence is not an option.”

Tagging some other people she said, “While my voice is not one that needs to be heard, I want to highlight some of those we should listen to.”



Celebrities are raising their voice under the Black Lives Matter following the death of an Afro-American man named George Floyd in Minnesota at the hands of police.