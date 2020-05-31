David Beckham's latest photo suggests he is a huge fan of 'Friends'

David Beckham 's latest Instagram post revealed that he is a huge fan of "Friends".

The former footballer Sunday shared a photo with his eight-year-old daughter, suggesting that he is a huge fan the of the most iconic sitcoms from the 90's.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham posted a photo with Harper Seven in which the duo is seen wearing a hoodie adorned with Friends catchphrase: "How you Doin?"

David Beckham wore a black hoodie with the catchphrase imprinted in white while his daughter sported the same imprinted but off-white hoodie.

"Happy Sunday... How You Doin? @friends… Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so surprised me with my hoodie this morning," he captioned the picture.