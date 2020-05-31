close
Sun May 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
May 31, 2020

David Beckham's latest photo suggests he is a huge fan of 'Friends'

World

Web Desk
Sun, May 31, 2020

David Beckham 's  latest Instagram post  revealed  that  he is a huge fan of   "Friends".

The former footballer Sunday shared a photo with his eight-year-old daughter, suggesting that he is a huge fan the of the most iconic sitcoms from the 90's.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham posted a photo with Harper Seven in which the duo is seen wearing a hoodie adorned with Friends catchphrase: "How you Doin?"

David Beckham wore a black hoodie with the catchphrase imprinted in white while his daughter sported the same imprinted but off-white hoodie.

"Happy Sunday... How You Doin? @friends… Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so surprised me with my hoodie this morning," he captioned the picture.

Latest News

More From World