Qureshi hopes upcoming UN report will highlight Indian rights violations in Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Pakistan hopes United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to highlight the "facts" in her report regarding rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

"The United Nations will have to play its role in the matter of Kashmir," said the foreign minister while talking to the media in Multan. He added that he has apprised the UN chief of the situation in Kashmir.

The foreign minister said that he had also written to the UN Security Council president about the human rights violations in Kashmir.

"Human rights in Kashmir are being trodden on," said Qureshi. He added that he and Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari also spoke to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on the issue.

"We hope human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet in her new report, which we are expecting will come out in 2020, will bring the true facts to the people," said the minister.

To a question about repatriating stranded Pakistanis, the foreign minister urged the provincial governments to increase their capacity so more flights can take place.

"We are trying to bring them {stranded Pakistanis] back and we brought back thousands and there are thousands more that need to be brought back," said Qureshi.

The minister clarified that the issue of bringing them back was not a problem at the federal government's side but it required the provincial governments' cooperation. He also said that the Centre wants the passengers that return to be self quarantined and said he believes this should be allowed.

Pakistanis working abroad have been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis as many have become unemployed due to the lay offs announced by many businesses, especially in the Middle East.

The government has launched special PIA flights to bring back the Pakistanis stranded abroad since the aviation industry has also been affected due to border closures.