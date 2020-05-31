Myka Stauffer’s lawyers claim the ‘rehoming’ decision was made to provide best treatment. Photo: New York Post

YouTube star Myka Stauffer recently issued a statement through her lawyer, claiming the decision to ‘rehome’ her adopted son Huxley was a very difficult one.

The Stauffer’s adopted Huxley in China back in October of 2017. The child they adopted at the time had been diagnosed with autism. However, later testing and reports revealed that he had more special needs than initially anticipated. Her lawyer claims that the decision was made in an attempt "to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care."

Their lawyers, Thomas Taneff and Taylor Sayers sat for an interview with PEOPLE during which they stated, "We are privy to this case and given the facts at hand, we feel this was the best decision for Huxley.”

"In coming to know our clients we know they are a loving family and are very caring parents that would do anything for their children."

"Since his adoption, they consulted with multiple professionals in the healthcare and educational arenas in order to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care.”

They later went on to say, "Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients it might be best for Huxley to be placed with another family."

"This is devastating news for any parent. Our clients came to the difficult determination to follow the advice of the medical professionals. To be clear this did NOT include any considerations for placement in the foster system, but rather to hand-select a family who is equipped to handle Huxley’s needs. They were forced to make a difficult decision, but it is in fact, the right and loving thing to do for this child."

"We have advised our clients not to say anything further at this time, but it is likely they will share more when the time is appropriate for them and all involved.”

The statement concluded by saying, "We should be clear that Huxley is a 4-year-old child whose privacy should be fully respected. We know our clients would ask for your prayers and support and to respect their privacy with what has been the most difficult decision of their lives."