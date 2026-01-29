Storm Chandra: Flood, snow warnings hit UK as temperatures plummet

The UK is set to brace for snow as temperatures plummet in the aftermath of Storm Chandra. Snow is forecast for the Northeast, while much of the country is waking up to heavy fog. Meanwhile, flooding concerns have grown in the wake of torrential rain, with warnings that some areas could see the worst flooding observed in more than a decade.

The Met Office has issued a warning for rain in the southwest of England from noon until Friday.

Flood warnings are in place, including a severe “danger to life” warning at Ilford Bridge Home Park in Dorset where residents have been forced to evacuate immediately.

People have been struggling with heavy rain batters' parts of the UK on Thursday, with the country still in the grip of the rainfall brought by Storm Chandra.

Furthermore, a yellow weather warning is in place for the Southwest from midday on Thursday to 3am on Friday with an additional 10-15 mm of rain expected in areas already affected badly by the storm.

According to Independent, forecasters predict that additional rain will cause significant disruptions and intensify flooding in some areas. The combination of spray and flooding on roads is expected to impact bus and train services, as well as threatening homes and businesses.

What causes Storm Chandra?

Storm Chandra formed from an intensifying area of low pressure that tracked eastwards, drawing in a vigorous tropical airflow from the southwest. As it approached the UK, the system brought unusually strong easterly winds to parts of Northern Ireland, alongside powerful gusts to the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall and southwestern Wales-already suffering from severe damage caused by Storm Gretti. The system also pushed torrential rain into parts of Dorset, Somerset and Devon.